Wells Fargo & Company MN Acquires 26,097 Shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Co. (NASDAQ:GLDD)

Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Co. (NASDAQ:GLDD) by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 475,343 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,097 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock were worth $6,945,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 92.4% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,740,067 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $83,862,000 after purchasing an additional 2,756,719 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 7.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,321,406 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $19,306,000 after purchasing an additional 90,437 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 3.8% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,236,461 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $18,064,000 after purchasing an additional 45,492 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH lifted its position in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 3.9% in the second quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 861,958 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $12,593,000 after purchasing an additional 32,539 shares during the period. Finally, Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 10.6% in the second quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 644,830 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $9,421,000 after purchasing an additional 61,920 shares during the period. 86.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Great Lakes Dredge & Dock alerts:

In other news, COO David E. Simonelli sold 3,594 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.41, for a total value of $55,383.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO David E. Simonelli sold 2,509 shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.85, for a total value of $39,767.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 11,518 shares of company stock valued at $178,173. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock stock opened at $15.01 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 1.96. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $15.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.84. Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Co. has a 52-week low of $11.16 and a 52-week high of $16.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $986.76 million, a P/E ratio of 28.32 and a beta of 0.66.

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock (NASDAQ:GLDD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The construction company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.08). Great Lakes Dredge & Dock had a return on equity of 9.83% and a net margin of 5.13%. The company had revenue of $168.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $195.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.19 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Co. will post 0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Great Lakes Dredge & Dock from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th.

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Company Profile

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corp. provides dredging services. It owns and operates diverse fleet in the United States dredging industry. The company was founded by William A. Lydon and Frederick C. Drews in 1890 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Featured Story: What moving averages are used to define a golden cross?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLDD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Co. (NASDAQ:GLDD).

Receive News & Ratings for Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Great Lakes Dredge & Dock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.