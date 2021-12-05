Wells Fargo & Company MN Increases Position in Malibu Boats, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBUU)

Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Malibu Boats, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBUU) by 0.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 98,505 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 592 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned 0.47% of Malibu Boats worth $7,223,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in Malibu Boats by 43.8% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 75,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,563,000 after acquiring an additional 23,154 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in Malibu Boats by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 24,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,804,000 after acquiring an additional 2,152 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in Malibu Boats by 25.7% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 250,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,372,000 after acquiring an additional 51,295 shares during the last quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS grew its stake in Malibu Boats by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 26,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,951,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Malibu Boats by 25.2% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 51,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,809,000 after purchasing an additional 10,443 shares during the last quarter. 95.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Malibu Boats alerts:

MBUU has been the topic of several analyst reports. Truist decreased their price target on shares of Malibu Boats from $88.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Malibu Boats in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $81.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Malibu Boats from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Truist Securities decreased their price target on shares of Malibu Boats from $88.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Malibu Boats from $87.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Malibu Boats currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.13.

In related news, CEO Jackie D. Jr. Springer sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.88, for a total value of $1,108,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Company insiders own 1.73% of the company’s stock.

MBUU opened at $69.40 on Friday. Malibu Boats, Inc. has a 1 year low of $58.00 and a 1 year high of $93.00. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $71.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $73.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a PE ratio of 12.62 and a beta of 1.74.

Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.11. Malibu Boats had a net margin of 11.58% and a return on equity of 35.88%. The firm had revenue of $253.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $246.16 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.09 earnings per share. Malibu Boats’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Malibu Boats, Inc. will post 6.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Malibu Boats

Malibu Boats, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the design, manufacture, and market of recreational powerboats. It offers performance sport boats, sterndrive, and outboard boats under the Malibu, Axis, Pursuit, Maverick, Cobia, Pathfinder, Hewes and Cobalt brands. The firm operates through the following segments: Malibu, Saltwater Fishing and Cobalt.

Further Reading: Technical Indicators – What is a Golden Cross?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MBUU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Malibu Boats, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBUU).

Receive News & Ratings for Malibu Boats Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Malibu Boats and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.