Comptoir Group (LON:COM) Stock Price Up 4.5%

Comptoir Group PLC (LON:COM)’s stock price rose 4.5% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as GBX 5.75 ($0.08) and last traded at GBX 5.75 ($0.08). Approximately 9,994 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 90% from the average daily volume of 99,573 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 5.50 ($0.07).

The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 6.70 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 7.69. The company has a market cap of £7.05 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,822.60.

Comptoir Group Company Profile (LON:COM)

Comptoir Group PLC owns and operates restaurants under the Comptoir Libanais and Shawa brand names in the United Kingdom. The company offers Lebanese and Eastern Mediterranean cuisine dining. As of December 31, 2019, it operated 24 restaurants and 6 franchises. The company was formerly known as Levant Restaurants Group Limited and changed its name to Comptoir Group PLC in June 2016.

