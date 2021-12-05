American Assets Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AAT) CEO Ernest S. Rady Purchases 9,722 Shares

American Assets Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AAT) CEO Ernest S. Rady purchased 9,722 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $34.84 per share, for a total transaction of $338,714.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

NYSE AAT opened at $35.01 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $38.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.89. The company has a current ratio of 2.94, a quick ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The stock has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a PE ratio of 89.77, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.21. American Assets Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.15 and a 12 month high of $40.83.

Get American Assets Trust alerts:

American Assets Trust (NYSE:AAT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.01). American Assets Trust had a return on equity of 1.88% and a net margin of 6.51%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.44 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that American Assets Trust, Inc. will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 9th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 8th. American Assets Trust’s payout ratio is presently 307.69%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bbva USA bought a new position in shares of American Assets Trust in the second quarter worth about $44,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. grew its holdings in American Assets Trust by 32.9% during the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,211 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in American Assets Trust by 32.4% during the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,258 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. US Asset Management LLC bought a new position in American Assets Trust during the 3rd quarter worth about $69,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new position in American Assets Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $74,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.42% of the company’s stock.

AAT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of American Assets Trust from $36.00 to $38.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of American Assets Trust from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 30th.

American Assets Trust Company Profile

American Assets Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It owns, operates, acquires, and develops retail shopping centers; office properties; mixed-use properties; and multifamily properties. The company operates through the following business segments: Retail, Office, Multifamily, and Mixed-Use.

Read More: What are the advantages of the Stochastic Momentum Index?



Receive News & Ratings for American Assets Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Assets Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.