American Assets Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AAT) CEO Ernest S. Rady Purchases 9,722 Shares

American Assets Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AAT) CEO Ernest S. Rady purchased 9,722 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $34.84 per share, for a total transaction of $338,714.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.
NYSE AAT opened at $35.01 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $38.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.89. The company has a current ratio of 2.94, a quick ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The stock has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a PE ratio of 89.77, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.21. American Assets Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.15 and a 12 month high of $40.83.
American Assets Trust (NYSE:AAT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.01). American Assets Trust had a return on equity of 1.88% and a net margin of 6.51%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.44 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that American Assets Trust, Inc. will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current year.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bbva USA bought a new position in shares of American Assets Trust in the second quarter worth about $44,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. grew its holdings in American Assets Trust by 32.9% during the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,211 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in American Assets Trust by 32.4% during the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,258 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. US Asset Management LLC bought a new position in American Assets Trust during the 3rd quarter worth about $69,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new position in American Assets Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $74,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.42% of the company’s stock.
AAT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of American Assets Trust from $36.00 to $38.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of American Assets Trust from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 30th.
American Assets Trust Company Profile
American Assets Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It owns, operates, acquires, and develops retail shopping centers; office properties; mixed-use properties; and multifamily properties. The company operates through the following business segments: Retail, Office, Multifamily, and Mixed-Use.
