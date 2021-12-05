Hayward Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HAYW) Insider Sells $280,226.42 in Stock

Hayward Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HAYW) insider Rick Roetken sold 11,513 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.34, for a total value of $280,226.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Rick Roetken also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, November 9th, Rick Roetken sold 133,400 shares of Hayward stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.01, for a total value of $3,336,334.00.

On Monday, November 1st, Rick Roetken sold 12,000 shares of Hayward stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.23, for a total value of $278,760.00.

On Tuesday, October 26th, Rick Roetken sold 318 shares of Hayward stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $7,950.00.

On Tuesday, October 5th, Rick Roetken sold 5,800 shares of Hayward stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.13, for a total value of $128,354.00.

On Tuesday, September 21st, Rick Roetken sold 12,000 shares of Hayward stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.29, for a total value of $267,480.00.

Hayward stock opened at $24.48 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Hayward Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.61 and a 12 month high of $28.65. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $23.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.47.

Hayward (NYSE:HAYW) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $350.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $323.36 million. Hayward had a net margin of 12.20% and a return on equity of 21.99%. The company’s revenue was up 56.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Hayward Holdings, Inc. will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HAYW. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Hayward in the first quarter valued at about $8,506,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Hayward in the first quarter valued at about $78,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in Hayward in the first quarter valued at about $577,000. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new position in Hayward in the second quarter valued at about $15,637,000. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Hayward during the second quarter worth about $291,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.08% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on HAYW shares. Bank of America initiated coverage on Hayward in a report on Monday, November 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Hayward from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Hayward currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.50.

About Hayward

Hayward Holdings, Inc operates as a designer, manufacturer, and marketer of various pool equipment and associated automation systems. The company offers a range of pool equipment, including pumps, filters, heaters, automatic cleaners, sanitizers, controls, and LED lights, as well as industrial thermoplastic valves and process liquid control products for in-ground residential pools, above ground pools, and commercial pools.

