Insider Selling: 1300SMILES Limited (ASX:ONT) Insider Sells A$305,045.73 in Stock

1300SMILES Limited (ASX:ONT) insider Robert Jones sold 37,521 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of A$8.13 ($5.81), for a total transaction of A$305,045.73 ($217,889.81).

The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.26.

The firm also recently announced a Interim dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 25th were given a dividend of $1.00 per share. This is an increase from 1300SMILES’s previous Interim dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 17th. This represents a yield of 12.42%. 1300SMILES’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.34%.

1300SMILES Limited provides dental and management services in Australia. It enables the delivery of services to patients by offering the use of dental surgeries, practice management, and other services to self-employed dentists who carry on their own dental practices. The company also provides services in the areas of marketing, administration, billing and collections, and facilities certification and licensing to participating dentists; and support staff, equipment, and facilities, as well as sources various consumable goods.

