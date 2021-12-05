Aroundtown (ETR:AT1) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $5.25

Aroundtown SA (ETR:AT1)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as €5.25 ($5.97) and last traded at €5.28 ($6.00), with a volume of 3307135 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at €5.29 ($6.01).

AT1 has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group set a €6.40 ($7.27) price target on Aroundtown in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Berenberg Bank set a €7.60 ($8.64) price objective on Aroundtown in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Warburg Research set a €7.80 ($8.86) price objective on Aroundtown in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €8.50 ($9.66) price objective on Aroundtown in a research note on Thursday, November 25th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €6.20 ($7.05) price objective on Aroundtown in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Aroundtown has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €7.12 ($8.09).

The company has a quick ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 3.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.85. The company has a market cap of $6.06 billion and a PE ratio of 12.25. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of €5.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of €6.41.

Aroundtown SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate company in Germany, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Belgium, and internationally. It invests in commercial and residential real estate properties, such as office, hotel, logistics, wholesale, retail, and other properties. The company was formerly known as Aroundtown Property Holdings PLC and changed its name to Aroundtown SA in September 2017.

