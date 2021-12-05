PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Exchange-Traded Fund (NYSEARCA:MINT) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $101.56

PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Exchange-Traded Fund (NYSEARCA:MINT) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $101.56 and last traded at $101.60, with a volume of 1167234 shares. The stock had previously closed at $101.61.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $101.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $101.91.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MINT. Retirement Income Solutions Inc increased its stake in PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Exchange-Traded Fund by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc now owns 19,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,985,000 after acquiring an additional 1,144 shares during the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC increased its stake in PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Exchange-Traded Fund by 58.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 2,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,000 after acquiring an additional 790 shares during the last quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Exchange-Traded Fund by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 58,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,987,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares during the last quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Exchange-Traded Fund by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC now owns 43,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,464,000 after purchasing an additional 3,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Howard Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Exchange-Traded Fund by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Howard Wealth Management LLC now owns 121,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,391,000 after purchasing an additional 7,031 shares during the last quarter.

PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (the Fund), formerly PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Strategy Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks maximum current income, consistent with preservation of capital and daily liquidity. The Fund focuses on short maturity fixed income instruments. The Fund seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing at least 65% of its total assets in a diversified portfolio of fixed income instruments of varying maturities, which may be represented by forwards.

