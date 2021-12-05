Short Interest in Squarespace, Inc. (NYSE:SQSP) Increases By 26.2%

Squarespace, Inc. (NYSE:SQSP) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 973,000 shares, an increase of 26.2% from the October 31st total of 771,000 shares. Currently, 4.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 292,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.3 days.

In other news, General Counsel Courtenay O’connor sold 4,375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.26, for a total value of $149,887.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SQSP. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Squarespace during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Squarespace during the third quarter valued at $31,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new position in Squarespace during the second quarter valued at $39,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new position in Squarespace during the third quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Squarespace by 1,000.0% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 37.17% of the company’s stock.

SQSP stock opened at $32.09 on Friday. Squarespace has a 1 year low of $31.71 and a 1 year high of $64.71. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $39.59.

Squarespace (NYSE:SQSP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $200.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $197.96 million. Squarespace’s revenue was up 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.12 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Squarespace will post -2.87 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Squarespace from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Truist Securities assumed coverage on Squarespace in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Squarespace from $48.00 to $39.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Squarespace from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Squarespace from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Squarespace has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.41.

Squarespace, Inc operates platform for businesses and independent creators to build online presence, grow their brands, and manage their businesses across the internet. The company offers websites, domains, e-commerce, tools for managing a social media presence, marketing tools, and scheduling capabilities.

