Short Interest in Richardson Electronics, Ltd. (NASDAQ:RELL) Increases By 26.5%

Richardson Electronics, Ltd. (NASDAQ:RELL) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 98,000 shares, an increase of 26.5% from the October 31st total of 77,500 shares. Currently, 1.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 80,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.2 days.

Separately, TheStreet raised Richardson Electronics from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th.

NASDAQ:RELL opened at $10.69 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $142.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.07 and a beta of 0.51. Richardson Electronics has a one year low of $4.37 and a one year high of $12.87. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $11.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.29.

Richardson Electronics (NASDAQ:RELL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 6th. The technology company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $53.70 million during the quarter. Richardson Electronics had a return on equity of 5.82% and a net margin of 2.83%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 5th were paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.25%. Richardson Electronics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.54%.

In other news, EVP Jens Frank Ruppert sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.05, for a total value of $120,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Robert J. Ben sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.17, for a total value of $33,510.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 22,668 shares of company stock worth $266,476. Insiders own 37.28% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Richardson Electronics by 245.7% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,603 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 3,982 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Richardson Electronics in the 3rd quarter worth $65,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Richardson Electronics by 47.2% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,800 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Richardson Electronics by 23,288.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,952 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 7,918 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Richardson Electronics in the 2nd quarter worth $169,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.56% of the company’s stock.

Richardson Electronics Company Profile

Richardson Electronics Ltd. engages in the provision of engineered solutions and distributes electronic components to the electron device marketplace. It operates through the following segments: Power and Microwave Technologies Group (PMT), Canvys, and Healthcare. The PMT segment provides solutions and adds value through design-in support, systems integration, prototype design and manufacturing, testing, logistics, and aftermarket technical service and repair-all through its existing global infrastructure.

