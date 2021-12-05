CAE (TSE:CAE) Given a C$37.00 Price Target by Morgan Stanley Analysts

Morgan Stanley set a C$37.00 price objective on CAE (TSE:CAE) (NYSE:CAE) in a research note released on Saturday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

CAE has been the topic of a number of other reports. CIBC decreased their price target on shares of CAE from C$44.00 to C$43.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Scotiabank cut their price target on shares of CAE from C$46.00 to C$45.00 in a report on Friday, November 12th. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on shares of CAE to C$36.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. TD Securities dropped their target price on shares of CAE from C$42.00 to C$39.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, National Bankshares decreased their price target on shares of CAE from C$46.00 to C$44.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CAE has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$41.00.

TSE CAE opened at C$29.82 on Friday. CAE has a 1 year low of C$27.72 and a 1 year high of C$42.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.22, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The company has a market cap of C$9.45 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.47. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$36.68 and its 200 day moving average price is C$37.14.

CAE Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies simulation equipment and training solutions to defense and security markets, commercial airlines, business aircraft operators, helicopter operators, aircraft manufacturers, and healthcare education and service providers worldwide.

