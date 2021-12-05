Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP) Will Announce Earnings of $0.65 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP) to announce $0.65 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for MGM Growth Properties’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.66 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.64. MGM Growth Properties posted earnings of $0.57 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 14%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MGM Growth Properties will report full-year earnings of $2.54 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.53 to $2.55. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $2.68 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.66 to $2.70. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow MGM Growth Properties.

Get MGM Growth Properties alerts:

MGM Growth Properties (NYSE:MGP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.04). MGM Growth Properties had a net margin of 25.08% and a return on equity of 3.72%.

MGP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MGM Growth Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Truist Securities cut shares of MGM Growth Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. UBS Group cut shares of MGM Growth Properties from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $43.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Truist cut shares of MGM Growth Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, MGM Growth Properties currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.55.

Shares of MGP stock opened at $36.89 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 9.19 and a quick ratio of 9.19. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $39.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.31. MGM Growth Properties has a one year low of $29.92 and a one year high of $43.19.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. This is a positive change from MGM Growth Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.64%. MGM Growth Properties’s payout ratio is 154.08%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MGP. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in MGM Growth Properties by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,659 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $317,000 after buying an additional 345 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its position in MGM Growth Properties by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 6,915 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $253,000 after buying an additional 401 shares during the period. Intersect Capital LLC boosted its position in MGM Growth Properties by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 20,510 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $751,000 after buying an additional 416 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its position in MGM Growth Properties by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 7,349 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $281,000 after buying an additional 466 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its position in MGM Growth Properties by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 12,333 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $472,000 after buying an additional 471 shares during the period. 91.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MGM Growth Properties Company Profile

MGM Growth Properties LLC operates as real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, and leasing of destination entertainment and leisure resorts. It diverse amenities include casino gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, and retail offerings. The company was founded on October 23, 2015 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

Further Reading: Forex

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on MGM Growth Properties (MGP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for MGM Growth Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MGM Growth Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.