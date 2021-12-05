OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC) Position Trimmed by Wells Fargo & Company MN

Wells Fargo & Company MN lessened its holdings in shares of OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC) by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 356,140 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 22,787 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in OceanFirst Financial were worth $7,423,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new position in OceanFirst Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at about $59,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new position in OceanFirst Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at about $208,000. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP purchased a new position in OceanFirst Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at about $266,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in OceanFirst Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at about $301,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in OceanFirst Financial by 85,161.1% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 15,347 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $320,000 after acquiring an additional 15,329 shares in the last quarter. 67.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Nicos Katsoulis bought 3,000 shares of OceanFirst Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $20.90 per share, for a total transaction of $62,700.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ OCFC opened at $20.94 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.74 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.20. OceanFirst Financial Corp. has a 52 week low of $16.25 and a 52 week high of $25.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.92.

OceanFirst Financial (NASDAQ:OCFC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The savings and loans company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.04. OceanFirst Financial had a return on equity of 7.32% and a net margin of 27.87%. The business had revenue of $87.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $87.56 million. On average, analysts predict that OceanFirst Financial Corp. will post 1.81 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Investors of record on Monday, November 8th were issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 5th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.25%. OceanFirst Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.87%.

Separately, Stephens cut OceanFirst Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.81.

About OceanFirst Financial

OceanFirst Financial Corp. operates as a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. Its subsidiary OceanFirst Bank, offers commercial and residential financing solutions, wealth management, and deposit services. It has retail branches throughout the state and in metropolitan New York City along with loan production offices in New Jersey, New York City and Pennsylvania.

