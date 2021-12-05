United States Cellular Co. (NYSE:USM) Position Cut by Invesco Ltd.

Invesco Ltd. reduced its position in shares of United States Cellular Co. (NYSE:USM) by 46.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 87,735 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 75,743 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd. owned about 0.10% of United States Cellular worth $3,186,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in United States Cellular during the 2nd quarter valued at $157,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in United States Cellular by 1,822.1% during the 2nd quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 5,651 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 5,357 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of United States Cellular by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 16,191 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $588,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United States Cellular during the 2nd quarter valued at $627,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of United States Cellular by 311.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 25,294 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $918,000 after acquiring an additional 19,146 shares during the last quarter. 17.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get United States Cellular alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded United States Cellular from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, October 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.50.

In other news, Director Gregory P. Josefowicz sold 4,049 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.11, for a total value of $125,964.39. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

USM opened at $29.88 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.66 and a beta of 0.57. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $31.40 and a 200-day moving average of $34.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. United States Cellular Co. has a 12-month low of $28.53 and a 12-month high of $39.96.

United States Cellular (NYSE:USM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. United States Cellular had a return on equity of 2.98% and a net margin of 3.25%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.97 EPS. On average, analysts expect that United States Cellular Co. will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About United States Cellular

United States Cellular Corp. engages in the provision of wireless telecommunication services. Its products include smartphones, tablets, vehicle routers, and accessories. It offers Internet plans, prepaid and postpaid plans, and roaming services. The company was founded by Leroy T. Carlson in 1983 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

Read More: Net Income

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United States Cellular Co. (NYSE:USM).

Receive News & Ratings for United States Cellular Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United States Cellular and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.