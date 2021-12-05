Invesco Ltd. Purchases 75,482 Shares of Tenneco Inc. (NYSE:TEN)

Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Tenneco Inc. (NYSE:TEN) by 87.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 161,902 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 75,482 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Tenneco were worth $3,128,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. AlphaMark Advisors LLC boosted its position in Tenneco by 12.3% during the second quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 8,200 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC acquired a new position in Tenneco during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its position in Tenneco by 30.7% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 5,542 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 1,302 shares during the last quarter. Algert Global LLC boosted its position in Tenneco by 12.6% during the second quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 16,050 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $310,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Tenneco by 7.1% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 27,594 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $533,000 after buying an additional 1,832 shares during the last quarter. 70.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Jane L. Warner acquired 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $13.80 per share, for a total transaction of $276,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 77,544 shares in the company, valued at $1,070,107.20. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.41% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on TEN. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Tenneco from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Tenneco from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tenneco currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.00.

Shares of NYSE TEN opened at $10.71 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $879.43 million, a P/E ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 2.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.65. Tenneco Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.24 and a 1-year high of $22.75. The business’s 50 day moving average is $13.30 and its 200-day moving average is $15.77.

Tenneco (NYSE:TEN) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The auto parts company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.99 billion. Tenneco had a return on equity of 141.02% and a net margin of 1.30%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.33 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Tenneco Inc. will post 2.43 EPS for the current year.

Tenneco Profile

Tenneco, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, market and sale of innovative clean air, powertrain and ride performance products and systems. It operates through the following segments: Clean Air, Powertrain, Ride Performance, and Motorparts. The Clean Air segment offers products and systems designed to reduce pollution and optimize engine performance, acoustic tuning, and weight on a vehicle for light vehicle, commercial truck, and off-highway original equipment customers.

