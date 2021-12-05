Invesco Ltd. Purchases Shares of 204,333 Biomea Fusion, Inc. (NASDAQ:BMEA)

Invesco Ltd. purchased a new stake in Biomea Fusion, Inc. (NASDAQ:BMEA) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 204,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,190,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Boxer Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Biomea Fusion during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,600,000. Logos Global Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Biomea Fusion during the 2nd quarter worth about $18,144,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Biomea Fusion during the 2nd quarter worth about $17,197,000. RTW Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of Biomea Fusion during the 2nd quarter worth about $12,270,000. Finally, Aisling Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Biomea Fusion during the 2nd quarter worth about $12,469,000. 58.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Biomea Fusion from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th.

Shares of Biomea Fusion stock opened at $9.80 on Friday. Biomea Fusion, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.65 and a twelve month high of $22.22. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $11.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.54.

Biomea Fusion (NASDAQ:BMEA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.03). Sell-side analysts forecast that Biomea Fusion, Inc. will post -1.7 EPS for the current year.

In other Biomea Fusion news, major shareholder A2a Pharmaceuticals, Inc. acquired 34,658 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.96 per share, for a total transaction of $379,851.68. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Biomea Fusion, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of irreversible small molecules to treat patients with genetically defined cancers. Its lead product candidate is BMF-219, an orally bioavailable, potent, and selective irreversible inhibitor of MENIN, a transcriptional regulator in oncogenic signaling in multiple cancers.

