Invesco Ltd. Grows Stock Holdings in NovaGold Resources Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NG)

Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in NovaGold Resources Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NG) (TSE:NG) by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 404,290 shares of the mining company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,377 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. owned about 0.12% of NovaGold Resources worth $3,238,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NG. Tradition Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NovaGold Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at $53,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NovaGold Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at $82,000. Alpine Global Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NovaGold Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at $93,000. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NovaGold Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at $96,000. Finally, Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of NovaGold Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at $100,000. 50.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NovaGold Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday.

Shares of NovaGold Resources stock opened at $6.60 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 62.14 and a quick ratio of 62.14. NovaGold Resources Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.48 and a twelve month high of $11.03. The firm has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -60.00 and a beta of 0.64.

NovaGold Resources (NYSEAMERICAN:NG) (TSE:NG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 28th. The mining company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04). During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.04) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that NovaGold Resources Inc. will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

In other NovaGold Resources news, Director Anthony P. Walsh sold 17,843 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.11, for a total value of $144,706.73. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Sharon Dowdall sold 26,052 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.20, for a total transaction of $187,574.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 351,480 shares of company stock valued at $2,663,101. 29.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NovaGold Resources Profile

NovaGold Resources, Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of metal properties primarily located in Alaska and British Columbia. Its developments include Donlin Gold and Galore Creek projects. The company was founded by Gregory Shawn Johnson, John W. Chisholm, Macisaac G. Angus, Rick van Nieuwenhuyse, and Gerald James McConnell on December 5, 1984 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

