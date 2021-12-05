Invesco Ltd. Has $3.42 Million Position in The Shyft Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHYF)

Invesco Ltd. increased its position in The Shyft Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHYF) by 1.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 91,381 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,135 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. owned 0.26% of The Shyft Group worth $3,418,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SHYF. Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN boosted its stake in The Shyft Group by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN now owns 228,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,550,000 after purchasing an additional 3,015 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of The Shyft Group by 22.0% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 12,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $451,000 after buying an additional 2,185 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of The Shyft Group by 36.4% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 59,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,159,000 after acquiring an additional 15,881 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Shyft Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $344,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of The Shyft Group by 19.2% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.91% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Daryl M. Adams sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.38, for a total value of $770,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders have sold 45,000 shares of company stock worth $1,974,000. Insiders own 2.88% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SHYF opened at $48.41 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $44.58 and a 200-day moving average of $41.38. The Shyft Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.02 and a 52 week high of $54.50. The company has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.23, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.53.

The Shyft Group (NASDAQ:SHYF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $272.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $247.60 million. The Shyft Group had a net margin of 6.33% and a return on equity of 26.54%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.57 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Shyft Group, Inc. will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 16th will be given a $0.025 dividend. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 15th. The Shyft Group’s payout ratio is 6.45%.

Several research firms have issued reports on SHYF. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of The Shyft Group from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Shyft Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on The Shyft Group from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th.

The Shyft Group Company Profile

The Shyft Group, Inc engages in vehicle manufacturing and assembly for the commercial and retail vehicle industries as well as for the emergency response and recreational vehicle markets. It operates through the Fleet Vehicles and Services, and Specialty Vehicles segments. The Fleet Vehicles and Services segment manufactures commercial vehicles used in the e-commerce/last mile/parcel delivery, beverage and grocery delivery, mobile retail, and trades and construction industries.

