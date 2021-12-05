BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II (NASDAQ:BSTZ) Shares Bought by Invesco Ltd.

Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II (NASDAQ:BSTZ) by 20.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 85,269 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,513 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II were worth $3,557,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. now owns 16,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $700,000 after acquiring an additional 841 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 221,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,107,000 after acquiring an additional 1,015 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 136,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,701,000 after purchasing an additional 1,073 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II by 13.6% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 9,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $397,000 after purchasing an additional 1,136 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ BSTZ opened at $37.21 on Friday. BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II has a 52 week low of $32.07 and a 52 week high of $43.76. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $40.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.26.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th were paid a dividend of $0.192 per share. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.19%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th.

BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II Company Profile

BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II, is a limited-term closed-end equity fund. BSTZ commenced operations in June 2019 with the investment objectives of providing total return and income through a combination of current income, current gains and long-term capital appreciation. Under normal market conditions, the Trust will invest at least 80% of its total assets in equity securities issued by U.S.

