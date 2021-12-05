Citi Trends, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRN) Shares Sold by Invesco Ltd.

Invesco Ltd. cut its position in shares of Citi Trends, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRN) by 55.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 42,239 shares of the company’s stock after selling 51,590 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd. owned 0.45% of Citi Trends worth $3,676,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in Citi Trends during the second quarter worth $39,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Citi Trends by 218.8% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 875 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Citi Trends in the second quarter worth $129,000. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in shares of Citi Trends by 89.6% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 709 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt acquired a new position in shares of Citi Trends in the second quarter worth $183,000.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on CTRN shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Citi Trends from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on Citi Trends from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Benchmark started coverage on Citi Trends in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price objective for the company.

CTRN opened at $73.87 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $79.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $82.19. Citi Trends, Inc. has a 1 year low of $36.00 and a 1 year high of $111.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $670.74 million, a PE ratio of 9.94 and a beta of 1.82.

Citi Trends (NASDAQ:CTRN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 30th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.58. Citi Trends had a net margin of 7.03% and a return on equity of 46.54%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.67 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Citi Trends, Inc. will post 7.12 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Margaret L. Jenkins sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.89, for a total value of $283,115.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 6.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Citi Trends, Inc engages in the retail of urban fashion apparel, accessories, and home decor. It offers products under its Citi Steps and Red Ape brands. The company was founded in 1946 and is headquartered in Savannah, GA.

