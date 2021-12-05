Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Takes Position in Identiv, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVE)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in Identiv, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVE) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 5,908 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Identiv in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,091,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Identiv in the second quarter valued at approximately $131,000. Northern Right Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Identiv in the second quarter worth $680,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Identiv by 193.7% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,275 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 4,798 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in Identiv during the 2nd quarter valued at $484,000. 57.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ INVE opened at $22.11 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $491.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 552.75 and a beta of 1.61. Identiv, Inc. has a one year low of $6.82 and a one year high of $25.25.

Identiv (NASDAQ:INVE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $29.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.75 million. Identiv had a negative return on equity of 0.70% and a net margin of 2.56%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.01 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Identiv, Inc. will post 0.01 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Lake Street Capital upped their price objective on shares of Identiv from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. B. Riley upped their price target on Identiv from $26.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Identiv from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th.

In other Identiv news, Director Gary Kremen sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.29, for a total value of $182,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director James E. Ousley sold 5,555 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.85, for a total value of $104,711.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 224,526 shares of company stock worth $4,490,204 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 8.60% of the company’s stock.

Identiv Profile

Identiv, Inc engages in the provision of physical security and secure identification solutions. Its products include physical access control and video, logical access control, credentials, and RFID inlays and tags. The firm serves the government, healthcare, airports and aviation, and education. It operates through the Identity and Premises segments.

