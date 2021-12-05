Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Buys 10,641 Shares of Gritstone bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRTS)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in Gritstone bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRTS) by 133,012.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,649 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,641 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in Gritstone bio were worth $97,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GRTS. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Gritstone bio by 100.1% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 2,293 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gritstone bio in the 2nd quarter valued at about $68,000. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gritstone bio in the 2nd quarter valued at about $96,000. Platform Technology Partners bought a new stake in shares of Gritstone bio in the 2nd quarter valued at about $100,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Gritstone bio in the 2nd quarter valued at about $103,000. 87.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GRTS opened at $11.58 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $787.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.05 and a beta of 0.02. Gritstone bio, Inc. has a one year low of $2.86 and a one year high of $35.20. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.64.

Gritstone bio (NASDAQ:GRTS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.52) by $0.16. Gritstone bio had a negative return on equity of 38.51% and a negative net margin of 155.88%. On average, analysts anticipate that Gritstone bio, Inc. will post -0.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Gritstone bio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on shares of Gritstone bio in a research report on Monday, September 20th.

About Gritstone bio

Gritstone bio, Inc clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in developing the next generation of cancer immunotherapies to fight multiple cancer types. The company was founded by Andrew Allen, Timothy Chan, Mark Cobbold, Graham Lord, Naiyer Rizvi and Jean-Charles Soria in August 2015 and is headquartered in Emeryville, CA.

