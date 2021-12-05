Akoustis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKTS) Shares Purchased by Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in Akoustis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKTS) by 118,587.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,495 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,487 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in Akoustis Technologies were worth $102,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Akoustis Technologies by 9.2% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,125 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $194,000 after acquiring an additional 1,533 shares in the last quarter. Hayden Royal LLC grew its stake in shares of Akoustis Technologies by 15.2% in the second quarter. Hayden Royal LLC now owns 16,252 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $174,000 after acquiring an additional 2,142 shares in the last quarter. Taylor Wealth Management Partners grew its stake in shares of Akoustis Technologies by 2.1% in the second quarter. Taylor Wealth Management Partners now owns 105,896 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,134,000 after acquiring an additional 2,185 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Akoustis Technologies by 16.7% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 27,540 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $295,000 after acquiring an additional 3,932 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Akoustis Technologies by 17.0% in the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 27,230 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $294,000 after acquiring an additional 3,962 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Akoustis Technologies alerts:

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of Akoustis Technologies from $18.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Akoustis Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Akoustis Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.75.

In other news, Director Suzanne B. Rudy sold 12,731 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.11, for a total value of $103,248.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Arthur Geiss sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.47, for a total transaction of $74,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 33,869 shares of company stock valued at $268,019. 5.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of AKTS stock opened at $6.28 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $7.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.10. The company has a market cap of $326.81 million, a P/E ratio of -6.47 and a beta of 1.30. Akoustis Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.19 and a 12 month high of $19.15.

Akoustis Technologies (NASDAQ:AKTS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The technology company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.05). Akoustis Technologies had a negative net margin of 573.95% and a negative return on equity of 36.49%. The company had revenue of $1.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.97 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.23) earnings per share. Akoustis Technologies’s revenue was up 192.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Akoustis Technologies, Inc. will post -0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Akoustis Technologies Profile

Akoustis Technologies, Inc is a filter solutions company, which engages in the development, design, and manufacture of radio frequency (RF) filter products. It operates through the Foundry Fabrication Services; and RF Filters segments. The Foundry Fabrication Services segment consists of engineering review services and STC-MEMS foundry services.

Read More: 52-Week High/Low

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AKTS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Akoustis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKTS).

Receive News & Ratings for Akoustis Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akoustis Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.