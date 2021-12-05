Sanara MedTech (NASDAQ:SMTI) Cut to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sanara MedTech (NASDAQ:SMTI) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

Wound Management Technologies Inc. develops and markets wound care products. It develops, markets and distributes biotechnology products to physicians, hospitals and clinics. The Company markets collagen-based products for the treatment of pressure ulcers, diabetic ulcers, surgical wounds, ulcers due to arterial insufficiency, traumatic wounds, first and second degree burns and superficial wounds. It sells and distributes CellerateRX(R) Surgical Activated Collagen(R) Adjuvant as well as HemaQuell(R) Resorbable Bone Hemostat. Wound Management Technologies Inc. is based in Fort Worth, Texas.

Shares of SMTI stock opened at $26.79 on Friday. Sanara MedTech has a 1 year low of $21.30 and a 1 year high of $53.85. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $32.81 and its 200-day moving average is $33.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $204.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -48.71 and a beta of 2.21.

Sanara MedTech (NASDAQ:SMTI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.09). Sanara MedTech had a negative net margin of 18.39% and a negative return on equity of 18.38%. The business had revenue of $5.82 million during the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.18) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Sanara MedTech will post -0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Zachary B. Fleming sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.10, for a total value of $33,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders sold 4,000 shares of company stock worth $134,660 over the last 90 days. 59.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Sanara MedTech in the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in Sanara MedTech by 50.0% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in Sanara MedTech in the second quarter worth $74,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its holdings in Sanara MedTech by 24.4% in the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 11,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $414,000 after purchasing an additional 2,202 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Sanara MedTech by 27.5% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 13,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $419,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.53% of the company’s stock.

Sanara MedTech Company Profile

Sanara MedTech, Incengages in the development, marketing, and distribution of biotechnology products to physicians, hospitals, and clinics. It offers CellerateRX Surgical Activated Collagen Adjuvant and HemaQuell Resorbable Bone Hemostat. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, TX.

