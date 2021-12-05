PROG (NYSE:PRG) Upgraded to Hold by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PROG (NYSE:PRG) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “PROG Holdings Inc. is a provider of lease-purchase solutions through e-commerce merchants. The Company also operates Vive Financial, a provider of a variety of second-look credit products. PROG Holdings Inc., formerly known as The Aaron’s Company Inc., is headquartered in Salt Lake City. “

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of PROG from $70.00 to $64.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Stephens lowered shares of PROG from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and cut their target price for the company from $59.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $57.00.

Shares of PRG stock opened at $45.14 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $45.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.57. PROG has a 52 week low of $39.94 and a 52 week high of $60.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.95 billion, a PE ratio of 12.40, a P/E/G ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 3.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

PROG (NYSE:PRG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $650.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $678.38 million. PROG had a net margin of 9.35% and a return on equity of 27.36%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 38.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.80 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that PROG will post 3.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in PROG by 224.6% during the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in PROG during the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in PROG by 86.7% during the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 1,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares in the last quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of PROG in the third quarter worth $105,000. Finally, Engine Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of PROG in the second quarter worth $109,000. 94.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PROG Holdings, Inc (NYSE:PRG) is a financial technology holding company based in Salt Lake City, Utah with three business segments: Progressive Leasing, which offers lease-to-own transactions primarily to credit-challenged consumers through e-commerce and point-of-sale retail partners, via online, mobile, and in-store solutions; Vive Financial, which provides consumers who may not qualify for traditional prime lending with a variety of second-look, revolving credit products through private label and branded credit cards; and Four Technologies, which provides consumers of all credit backgrounds Buy Now, Pay Later (BNPL) options through four interest-free installments via its platform, Four.

