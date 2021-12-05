Private Advisor Group LLC Trims Position in Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJL)

Private Advisor Group LLC lessened its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJL) by 15.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 97,330 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,511 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $2,238,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $208,000. Kovack Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 25,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $584,000 after acquiring an additional 2,112 shares during the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 39.0% during the 2nd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 30,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $700,000 after acquiring an additional 8,542 shares during the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA boosted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 1,015.0% during the 2nd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 1,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,015 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 4Thought Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. 4Thought Financial Group Inc. now owns 24,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $557,000 after acquiring an additional 1,565 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:BSJL opened at $22.98 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $22.98 and a 200 day moving average of $23.00. Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $22.93 and a 1-year high of $23.14.

