Insider Buying: Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG) Director Acquires 7,146 Shares of Stock

Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG) Director C John Wilder purchased 7,146 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $64.05 per share, for a total transaction of $457,701.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

C John Wilder also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 29th, C John Wilder purchased 7,058 shares of Evergy stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $65.10 per share, for a total transaction of $459,475.80.

On Friday, November 26th, C John Wilder purchased 7,058 shares of Evergy stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $64.82 per share, for a total transaction of $457,499.56.

On Wednesday, November 24th, C John Wilder purchased 6,929 shares of Evergy stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $65.66 per share, for a total transaction of $454,958.14.

On Monday, November 22nd, C John Wilder bought 6,835 shares of Evergy stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $66.26 per share, for a total transaction of $452,887.10.

On Friday, November 19th, C John Wilder bought 7,085 shares of Evergy stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $65.61 per share, for a total transaction of $464,846.85.

On Wednesday, November 17th, C John Wilder bought 7,014 shares of Evergy stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $65.61 per share, for a total transaction of $460,188.54.

On Monday, November 15th, C John Wilder bought 7,070 shares of Evergy stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $65.32 per share, for a total transaction of $461,812.40.

On Friday, November 12th, C John Wilder purchased 7,085 shares of Evergy stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $64.63 per share, with a total value of $457,903.55.

On Wednesday, November 10th, C John Wilder purchased 7,085 shares of Evergy stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $64.60 per share, with a total value of $457,691.00.

On Monday, November 8th, C John Wilder purchased 7,058 shares of Evergy stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $63.63 per share, with a total value of $449,100.54.

EVRG opened at $64.89 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $63.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $64.40. Evergy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $51.88 and a twelve month high of $69.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.99, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.43.

Evergy (NYSE:EVRG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.21. Evergy had a net margin of 15.78% and a return on equity of 9.37%. The firm had revenue of $1.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.73 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Evergy, Inc. will post 3.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.5725 per share. This represents a $2.29 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.53%. This is a boost from Evergy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 18th. Evergy’s payout ratio is presently 59.95%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Bank of America cut shares of Evergy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Evergy from $72.00 to $68.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of Evergy in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.00.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EVRG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Evergy by 256.5% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,450,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,538,000 after purchasing an additional 2,482,801 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its position in Evergy by 102.9% during the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 4,518,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,994,000 after buying an additional 2,291,728 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Evergy by 99.3% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,802,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,330,000 after buying an additional 1,395,934 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in Evergy by 418.8% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,573,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,075,000 after buying an additional 1,270,071 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Evergy by 3.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,183,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,703,122,000 after buying an additional 1,051,807 shares during the period. 85.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Evergy Company Profile

Evergy, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electricity through its subsidiaries. It focuses on the regulation of electric utilities and development of electric transmission projects. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Kansas City, MO.

