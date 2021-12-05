Olivier Pomel Sells 2,377 Shares of Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) Stock

Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) CEO Olivier Pomel sold 2,377 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.55, for a total value of $393,512.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Olivier Pomel also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 22nd, Olivier Pomel sold 145,472 shares of Datadog stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.45, for a total value of $26,832,310.40.

On Wednesday, November 10th, Olivier Pomel sold 145,472 shares of Datadog stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.88, for a total value of $27,767,695.36.

On Monday, October 25th, Olivier Pomel sold 218,208 shares of Datadog stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.22, for a total value of $35,397,701.76.

On Tuesday, October 12th, Olivier Pomel sold 109,104 shares of Datadog stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.47, for a total value of $15,762,254.88.

On Monday, September 27th, Olivier Pomel sold 109,104 shares of Datadog stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.49, for a total value of $15,437,124.96.

On Tuesday, September 14th, Olivier Pomel sold 109,104 shares of Datadog stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.06, for a total value of $14,953,794.24.

Datadog stock opened at $164.22 on Friday. Datadog, Inc. has a 52 week low of $69.73 and a 52 week high of $199.68. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $165.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $133.09. The company has a quick ratio of 3.94, a current ratio of 3.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market cap of $51.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,172.92 and a beta of 1.04.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.07. Datadog had a negative return on equity of 2.72% and a negative net margin of 5.01%. The business had revenue of $270.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $247.82 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.02) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 74.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Datadog, Inc. will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Datadog by 36.5% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,960,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,181,577,000 after purchasing an additional 5,600,262 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Datadog by 5.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,845,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,065,519,000 after purchasing an additional 1,073,553 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its stake in Datadog by 4.7% during the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 6,755,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $703,071,000 after purchasing an additional 305,119 shares during the last quarter. Brown Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Datadog by 9.9% during the second quarter. Brown Capital Management LLC now owns 4,893,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $509,264,000 after purchasing an additional 440,562 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its stake in Datadog by 7.0% during the second quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 3,393,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,176,000 after purchasing an additional 221,681 shares during the last quarter. 58.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised Datadog from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $191.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on Datadog from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Loop Capital raised their target price on Datadog from $160.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Mizuho raised their target price on Datadog from $170.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Datadog in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $171.55.

About Datadog

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, log management, and security monitoring to provide real-time observability of customers technology stack.

