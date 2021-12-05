Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) Price Target Lowered to $74.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) had its target price lowered by equities research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $84.00 to $74.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price points to a potential upside of 12.22% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on SMAR. Jefferies Financial Group raised Smartsheet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Citigroup increased their price target on Smartsheet from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Smartsheet from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Smartsheet from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Smartsheet from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Smartsheet has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $85.12.

NYSE SMAR opened at $65.94 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $8.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -57.84 and a beta of 1.41. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $68.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $69.51. Smartsheet has a fifty-two week low of $51.11 and a fifty-two week high of $85.65.

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $144.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $139.93 million. Smartsheet had a negative return on equity of 24.57% and a negative net margin of 31.00%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.27) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Smartsheet will post -1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CRO Michael Arntz sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $225,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Magdalena Yesil sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total value of $770,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 271,346 shares of company stock valued at $19,769,858. 6.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in Smartsheet by 2.9% during the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 14,504,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $998,239,000 after acquiring an additional 406,264 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Smartsheet by 2.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,944,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $791,498,000 after acquiring an additional 266,130 shares during the period. Brown Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Smartsheet by 12.9% during the second quarter. Brown Capital Management LLC now owns 7,471,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $540,348,000 after acquiring an additional 853,946 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Smartsheet by 1.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,347,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $367,995,000 after acquiring an additional 96,527 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Smartsheet by 86.9% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,197,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,240,000 after acquiring an additional 1,486,732 shares during the period. 86.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.

