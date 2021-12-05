CIBC Cuts Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) Price Target to C$143.00

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) had its target price decreased by CIBC from C$149.00 to C$143.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. CIBC currently has a neutral rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$139.00 to C$142.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Fundamental Research lifted their price target on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from $127.27 to $143.76 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$135.00 to C$140.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Bank of America cut shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$140.00 to C$143.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Royal Bank of Canada currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $135.98.

NYSE:RY opened at $100.21 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $142.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.97. Royal Bank of Canada has a twelve month low of $79.82 and a twelve month high of $108.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $103.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $102.87.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.939 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 25th. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.75%. This is a positive change from Royal Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. Royal Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.62%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada in the third quarter worth $26,000. Tsfg LLC increased its stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 96.8% in the second quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 309 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC increased its stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 66.4% in the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 431 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 930.2% in the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 443 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.70% of the company’s stock.

About Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada engages in the provision of banking and financial solutions. It operates through the following segments: Personal and Commercial Banking, Wealth Management, Insurance, Investor and Treasury Services, Capital Markets, and Corporate Support. The Personal and Commercial Banking segment deals with a broad suite of financial products and services in Canada.

