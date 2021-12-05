Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Buys 10,974 Shares of Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:APTS)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in shares of Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:APTS) by 54,870.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,994 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 10,974 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in Preferred Apartment Communities were worth $107,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of APTS. Miller Value Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Preferred Apartment Communities in the 2nd quarter worth $2,047,000. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Preferred Apartment Communities by 24.2% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 285,678 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,785,000 after purchasing an additional 55,666 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in shares of Preferred Apartment Communities in the 2nd quarter worth $121,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Preferred Apartment Communities in the 2nd quarter worth $231,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Preferred Apartment Communities by 18.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 60,213 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $587,000 after purchasing an additional 9,299 shares in the last quarter. 49.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE APTS opened at $13.17 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $12.99 and its 200 day moving average is $11.62. Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.04 and a fifty-two week high of $14.56. The company has a market capitalization of $697.35 million, a PE ratio of -4.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.10.

Preferred Apartment Communities (NYSE:APTS) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.92) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($1.11). Preferred Apartment Communities had a return on equity of 2.04% and a net margin of 5.71%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.26 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc. will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. Preferred Apartment Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -22.88%.

A number of research firms have commented on APTS. JMP Securities lifted their target price on Preferred Apartment Communities from $11.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised Preferred Apartment Communities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Preferred Apartment Communities in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Jonestrading lifted their price objective on Preferred Apartment Communities from $11.00 to $13.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of Preferred Apartment Communities in a report on Thursday, November 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.38.

Preferred Apartment Communities Company Profile

Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc engages in the acquisition and operation of multifamily properties in select targeted markets throughout the United States. It operates through the following segments: Multifamily Communities, Financing, New Market Properties, Preferred Office Properties, and Others.

