Millennium Management LLC Has $1.87 Million Position in Vericel Co. (NASDAQ:VCEL)

Millennium Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Vericel Co. (NASDAQ:VCEL) by 51.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 35,593 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 37,459 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in Vericel were worth $1,869,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MAI Capital Management raised its position in shares of Vericel by 1.5% during the second quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 13,885 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $729,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund raised its position in shares of Vericel by 0.6% during the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 34,546 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,814,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the period. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Vericel by 3.3% during the second quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 12,546 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $659,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the period. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vericel by 0.9% during the second quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 62,799 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,297,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Vericel in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Vericel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.00.

Shares of Vericel stock opened at $35.66 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.16. Vericel Co. has a 52-week low of $24.38 and a 52-week high of $68.94. The firm has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a PE ratio of -3,566.00 and a beta of 1.95.

Vericel (NASDAQ:VCEL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $34.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.07 million. Vericel had a net margin of 0.14% and a return on equity of 0.15%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.08 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Vericel Co. will post -0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Michael Halpin sold 10,000 shares of Vericel stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.57, for a total transaction of $505,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Steven C. Gilman sold 5,000 shares of Vericel stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.17, for a total value of $195,850.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 25,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,198,650. Corporate insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

About Vericel

Vericel Corp. engages in the research, product development, manufacture, and distribution of patient-specific, expanded cellular therapies for use in the treatment of patients with diseases. Its product portfolio includes MACI and Epicel. The MACI portfolio is FDA-approved product that applies the process of tissue engineering to grow cells on scaffolds using healthy cartilage tissue from the patient’s own knee.

