Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Has $134,000 Position in Heat Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTBX)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD reduced its holdings in shares of Heat Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTBX) by 48.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,870 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 18,400 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned 0.08% of Heat Biologics worth $134,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Heat Biologics in the 1st quarter valued at about $98,000. Natixis acquired a new stake in shares of Heat Biologics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $108,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Heat Biologics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $127,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Heat Biologics in the 1st quarter valued at about $137,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Heat Biologics by 16.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 41,542 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $280,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Heat Biologics alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ HTBX opened at $3.93 on Friday. Heat Biologics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.91 and a fifty-two week high of $17.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.14.

Heat Biologics (NASDAQ:HTBX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.01). Heat Biologics had a negative net margin of 1,328.90% and a negative return on equity of 22.17%. The business had revenue of $0.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.57 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Heat Biologics, Inc. will post -1.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on HTBX. B. Riley raised their target price on Heat Biologics from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Alliance Global Partners reduced their target price on Heat Biologics from $32.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Maxim Group began coverage on shares of Heat Biologics in a research report on Friday, November 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock.

Heat Biologics Company Profile

Heat Biologics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of immunotherapies to activate patient's immune system against cancer through T-cell activation and expansion. Its gp96 platform, including ImPACT, an allogenic cell-based, T-cell-stimulating platform that functions as an immune activator to stimulate and expand T-cells; and ComPACT, which delivers antigen driven T-cell activation and specific co-stimulation in a single product.

Featured Article: Consumer Price Index (CPI)

Receive News & Ratings for Heat Biologics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heat Biologics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.