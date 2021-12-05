Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) PT Raised to $100.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) had its price objective lifted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $76.00 to $100.00 in a report released on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 19.63% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on MRVL. Citigroup upped their price objective on Marvell Technology from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on Marvell Technology from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Marvell Technology from $70.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Marvell Technology from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Marvell Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $93.28.

Get Marvell Technology alerts:

NASDAQ MRVL opened at $83.59 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $68.84 billion, a PE ratio of -157.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 1.07. Marvell Technology has a one year low of $37.92 and a one year high of $88.49. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $68.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.12.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. Marvell Technology had a positive return on equity of 8.26% and a negative net margin of 10.48%. Marvell Technology’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.17 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Marvell Technology will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Marvell Technology news, insider Muhammad Raghib Hussain sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.73, for a total transaction of $7,473,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Loi Nguyen sold 872 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.68, for a total value of $63,376.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 370,829 shares of company stock valued at $26,737,256. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MRVL. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new position in shares of Marvell Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at about $496,000. TCW Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Marvell Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,213,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new position in Marvell Technology during the second quarter worth about $87,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its holdings in Marvell Technology by 95.5% during the second quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 68,338 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,986,000 after purchasing an additional 33,374 shares during the period. Finally, Miracle Mile Advisors LLC bought a new position in Marvell Technology during the second quarter worth about $280,000. Institutional investors own 84.32% of the company’s stock.

About Marvell Technology

Marvell Technology, Inc engages in the provision of data infrastructure semiconductor solutions. It offers compute, networking, storage and custom related solutions. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

See Also: What are economic reports?

Receive News & Ratings for Marvell Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marvell Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.