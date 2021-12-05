Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG) Price Target Raised to $73.00

Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG) had its price objective raised by Morgan Stanley from $68.00 to $73.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the transportation company’s stock.

HUBG has been the topic of several other research reports. BMO Capital Markets restated a hold rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Hub Group in a report on Sunday, October 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hub Group from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $89.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Hub Group from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Hub Group from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Stephens increased their price target on shares of Hub Group from $86.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $82.92.

Shares of Hub Group stock opened at $79.28 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.75 billion, a PE ratio of 24.47 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.37. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $77.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $70.99. Hub Group has a one year low of $52.35 and a one year high of $86.99.

Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The transportation company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.18. Hub Group had a net margin of 2.79% and a return on equity of 9.53%. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.74 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Hub Group will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in Hub Group by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 19,227 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,269,000 after purchasing an additional 1,827 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in Hub Group by 103,588.9% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 9,332 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $616,000 after purchasing an additional 9,323 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Hub Group by 22.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 219,764 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $14,679,000 after purchasing an additional 40,647 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in Hub Group by 59.4% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 117,300 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $7,739,000 after purchasing an additional 43,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in Hub Group by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 105,845 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $6,984,000 after purchasing an additional 11,446 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.17% of the company’s stock.

Hub Group Company Profile

Hub Group, Inc engages in the provision of multi-modal transportation and logistics solutions. Its solutions include intermodal transportation, truck brokerage, asset trucking, and dedicated trucking. It serves the retail, e-commerce, paper, chemical, healthcare, glass, private equity, and automotive industries.

