Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Decreases Stake in Clearside Biomedical, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSD)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lessened its stake in Clearside Biomedical, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSD) by 25.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 37,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,400 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in Clearside Biomedical were worth $181,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Clearside Biomedical by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Clearside Biomedical by 208.3% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Clearside Biomedical by 29.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 26,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 6,056 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Clearside Biomedical by 136.6% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 28,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 16,293 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Clearside Biomedical in the 2nd quarter valued at about $82,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Clearside Biomedical alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CLSD shares. JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on shares of Clearside Biomedical in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Clearside Biomedical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Clearside Biomedical in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Wedbush reissued a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of Clearside Biomedical in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.95.

CLSD opened at $3.01 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $179.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.53 and a beta of 1.86. Clearside Biomedical, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.83 and a 52 week high of $7.73. The business’s 50 day moving average is $5.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.03.

Clearside Biomedical (NASDAQ:CLSD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.01. Clearside Biomedical had a negative return on equity of 161.73% and a negative net margin of 652.60%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.05) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Clearside Biomedical, Inc. will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Clearside Biomedical Profile

Clearside Biomedical, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of drug therapies to treat blinding diseases of the eye. Its pipeline includes Suprachoroidal CLS-TA, Suprachoroidal, Suprachoroidal CLS-TA, and gene therapy. The company was founded by Samir Kumar Patel, Vladimir Zarnitsyn, Mark Prausnitz, Daniel H.

Further Reading: What is required to own or exchange cryptocurrency?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CLSD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Clearside Biomedical, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSD).

Receive News & Ratings for Clearside Biomedical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clearside Biomedical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.