Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Takes $207,000 Position in Centrus Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:LEU)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new stake in shares of Centrus Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:LEU) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 8,153 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new position in shares of Centrus Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Centrus Energy by 1,434.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,419 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 4,131 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in shares of Centrus Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at $142,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in shares of Centrus Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at $206,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Centrus Energy by 99.4% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,685 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $206,000 after buying an additional 4,329 shares during the period. 28.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Centrus Energy alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on LEU shares. Roth Capital cut Centrus Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Centrus Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th.

NYSEAMERICAN:LEU opened at $48.41 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $678.71 million, a PE ratio of 47.46 and a beta of 2.50. Centrus Energy Corp. has a one year low of $15.01 and a one year high of $88.88.

Centrus Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LEU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The basic materials company reported $2.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $2.53. Centrus Energy had a negative return on equity of 44.73% and a net margin of 24.88%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Centrus Energy Corp. will post 5.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Centrus Energy news, CEO Daniel B. Poneman sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.66, for a total value of $631,920.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 36,376 shares of company stock valued at $1,788,630 in the last quarter. 14.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Centrus Energy

Centrus Energy Corp. engages in the supply of nuclear fuel and services for the nuclear power industry. It operates through the Low-enriched Uranium (LEU) and Technical Solutions segments. The LEU segment includes various components of nuclear fuel to utilities from its global network of suppliers. The Technical Solutions segment offers advanced engineering, design, and manufacturing services to government and private sector customers, and is deploying advanced nuclear fuel production capabilities to power existing, and next-generation reactors around the world.

Featured Story: Dividend Aristocrat Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LEU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Centrus Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:LEU).

Receive News & Ratings for Centrus Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centrus Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.