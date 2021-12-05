Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Buys Shares of 7,083 California Resources Co. (NYSE:CRC)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in shares of California Resources Co. (NYSE:CRC) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 7,083 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in California Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at about $14,955,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in California Resources during the 1st quarter valued at about $214,000. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new position in California Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,489,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of California Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of California Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $19,894,000. 92.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, major shareholder Goldentree Asset Management Lp sold 64,450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.77, for a total transaction of $2,434,276.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 1,477,845 shares of company stock valued at $63,458,468 in the last ninety days.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. KeyCorp boosted their price target on California Resources from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. MKM Partners assumed coverage on California Resources in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $54.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on California Resources from $44.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised California Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th.

Shares of California Resources stock opened at $40.55 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $42.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.36. California Resources Co. has a 12-month low of $18.30 and a 12-month high of $47.18.

California Resources (NYSE:CRC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.51. California Resources had a return on equity of 397.26% and a net margin of 241.65%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.68 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that California Resources Co. will post 6.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a Not Available dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th.

California Resources Company Profile

California Resources Corporation operates as an independent oil and natural gas exploration and production company in the State of California. The company sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids to marketers, California refineries, and other purchasers that have access to transportation and storage facilities.

