Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Trims Stake in Timberland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSBK)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. cut its position in Timberland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSBK) by 4.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 24,370 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 1,243 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 0.29% of Timberland Bancorp worth $685,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of TSBK. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in Timberland Bancorp by 121.0% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 243,137 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $6,837,000 after purchasing an additional 133,129 shares during the last quarter. EJF Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Timberland Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,789,000. rhino investment partners Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Timberland Bancorp by 48.6% in the 2nd quarter. rhino investment partners Inc now owns 181,564 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $5,106,000 after acquiring an additional 59,341 shares during the last quarter. Fourthstone LLC increased its stake in Timberland Bancorp by 333.0% in the 2nd quarter. Fourthstone LLC now owns 61,928 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,751,000 after buying an additional 47,626 shares during the period. Finally, Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in Timberland Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth about $838,000. 54.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TSBK stock opened at $27.95 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $233.49 million, a PE ratio of 8.55 and a beta of 1.32. Timberland Bancorp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $23.02 and a 12 month high of $30.75. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $28.35 and its 200 day moving average is $28.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

Timberland Bancorp (NASDAQ:TSBK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The savings and loans company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $16.56 million for the quarter. Timberland Bancorp had a net margin of 38.24% and a return on equity of 13.90%.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. Timberland Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.69%.

Timberland Bancorp Company Profile

Timberland Bancorp, Inc (Washington), is a holding company, which engages in the provision of community banking services. It offers mortgage loans, consumer loans, and commercial business loans. The company was founded on September 8, 1997 and is headquartered in Hoquiam, WA.

