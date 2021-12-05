Northern Trust Corp Sells 275,430 Shares of PaySign, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYS)

Northern Trust Corp cut its stake in PaySign, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYS) by 82.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 57,979 shares of the company’s stock after selling 275,430 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 0.11% of PaySign worth $184,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PAYS. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of PaySign by 215.1% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 38,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,000 after buying an additional 26,509 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in shares of PaySign in the 1st quarter valued at $106,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of PaySign by 206.7% in the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 40,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,000 after buying an additional 26,997 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of PaySign in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Connors Investor Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PaySign in the 2nd quarter valued at $185,000. Institutional investors own 20.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded shares of PaySign from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $3.50 to $3.75 in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. DA Davidson upgraded shares of PaySign from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.50 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PaySign from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.75.

Shares of PaySign stock opened at $1.73 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $89.43 million, a P/E ratio of -11.53 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.75. PaySign, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.65 and a 12-month high of $5.69.

PaySign (NASDAQ:PAYS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. PaySign had a negative return on equity of 57.15% and a negative net margin of 25.54%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.11) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that PaySign, Inc. will post 0.04 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Robert Strobo sold 14,261 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.77, for a total value of $39,502.97. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark Newcomer sold 2,462 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,532.00, for a total transaction of $6,233,784.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 131,555 shares of company stock worth $6,554,353. Insiders own 41.30% of the company’s stock.

PaySign, Inc engages in the provision of prepaid card programs and processing services for corporate, consumer and government applications. It specializes in corporate incentive products, payroll cards, general purpose re-loadable cards, and travel cards. It markets its prepaid solutions through its PaySign brand.

