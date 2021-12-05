State Auto Financial Co. (NASDAQ:STFC) SVP Sells $505,276.20 in Stock

State Auto Financial Co. (NASDAQ:STFC) SVP Kim Burton Garland sold 9,815 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.48, for a total value of $505,276.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Kim Burton Garland also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 22nd, Kim Burton Garland sold 19,281 shares of State Auto Financial stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.43, for a total value of $991,621.83.

On Monday, November 15th, Kim Burton Garland sold 61,366 shares of State Auto Financial stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.37, for a total value of $3,152,371.42.

On Friday, November 12th, Kim Burton Garland sold 25,000 shares of State Auto Financial stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.44, for a total value of $1,286,000.00.

Shares of NASDAQ STFC opened at $51.60 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.13. The company has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a PE ratio of 31.85 and a beta of 0.36. State Auto Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $16.07 and a 12-month high of $51.87.

State Auto Financial (NASDAQ:STFC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The insurance provider reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.26). The business had revenue of $399.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $394.70 million. State Auto Financial had a return on equity of 2.72% and a net margin of 4.32%. Sell-side analysts forecast that State Auto Financial Co. will post -0.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.78%. State Auto Financial’s payout ratio is 24.69%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in State Auto Financial by 6.7% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 278,492 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,768,000 after purchasing an additional 17,401 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in State Auto Financial by 15.0% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 13,607 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 1,772 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in State Auto Financial by 563.6% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 77,596 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,529,000 after purchasing an additional 65,903 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its stake in State Auto Financial by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 20,526 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $351,000 after purchasing an additional 458 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in State Auto Financial by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,060,667 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $35,279,000 after purchasing an additional 67,092 shares during the period. 91.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded State Auto Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th.

About State Auto Financial

State Auto Financial Corp. is a property and casualty insurance holding company, which engages in the provision of insurance services. It operates through the following segments: Personal Insurance, Commercial Insurance, and Investment Operations. The Personal Insurance segment comprises personal auto, homeowners, and other personal insurance.

