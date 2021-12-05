Ouster, Inc. (NYSE:OUST) Major Shareholder Sells $562,174.47 in Stock

Ouster, Inc. (NYSE:OUST) major shareholder Krishna Kantheti sold 89,661 shares of Ouster stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.27, for a total value of $562,174.47. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Krishna Kantheti also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Ouster alerts:

On Wednesday, December 1st, Krishna Kantheti sold 68,597 shares of Ouster stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.62, for a total value of $454,112.14.

Shares of Ouster stock opened at $6.28 on Friday. Ouster, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.97 and a twelve month high of $17.73. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $6.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.12.

Ouster (NYSE:OUST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $7.76 million during the quarter.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Ouster by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 93,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,163,000 after buying an additional 1,585 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Ouster by 132.1% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 1,988 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in Ouster during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Ouster by 165.4% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 2,484 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. increased its stake in Ouster by 22.1% during the 2nd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 15,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,000 after buying an additional 2,761 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 21.57% of the company’s stock.

OUST has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Ouster from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Barclays started coverage on Ouster in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.20.

About Ouster

Ouster, Inc designs and manufactures digital lidar sensors for industrial automation, smart infrastructure, robotics, and automotive markets. Its product portfolio includes OS0, and ultra-wide view digital lidar; OS1, a mid-range digital lidar; OS2, a long-range digital lidar; and ES2 digital lidar. The company is based in San Francisco, California.

See Also: Bid-Ask Spread

Receive News & Ratings for Ouster Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ouster and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.