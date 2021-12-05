Insider Buying: Aurelia Metals Limited (ASX:AMI) Insider Acquires 1,565,201 Shares of Stock

Aurelia Metals Limited (ASX:AMI) insider Daniel Clifford acquired 1,565,201 shares of Aurelia Metals stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of A$0.43 ($0.31) per share, for a total transaction of A$673,036.43 ($480,740.31).

The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.25.

Aurelia Metals Company Profile

Aurelia Metals Limited explores for and develops mineral properties in Australia. It primarily explores for gold, silver, lead, zinc, and copper deposits. The company owns 100% interests in the Hera project located to the south-east of Cobar, New South Wales; and the Peak mine located in the northern part of the Cobar Basin, New South Wales.

