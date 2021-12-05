Ita M. Brennan Sells 14,800 Shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) Stock

Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) CFO Ita M. Brennan sold 14,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.36, for a total transaction of $1,840,528.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE ANET opened at $121.20 on Friday. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 52 week low of $65.52 and a 52 week high of $134.14. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $118.66 and its 200 day moving average is $100.46. The company has a market cap of $37.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.17, a PEG ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.17.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The technology company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $748.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $738.13 million. Arista Networks had a net margin of 28.30% and a return on equity of 20.36%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.54 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 2.13 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ANET. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Arista Networks from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $115.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $102.50 to $127.25 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. JMP Securities lifted their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $103.75 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, UBS Group lowered shares of Arista Networks from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Arista Networks has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $112.86.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ANET. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp purchased a new position in Arista Networks during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its position in Arista Networks by 56.0% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 78 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Arista Networks during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC increased its position in Arista Networks by 40.3% during the 2nd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 108 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Arista Networks by 16.0% during the 3rd quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 145 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. 61.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of cloud networking solutions. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System(EOS) a set of network applications and Ethernet switching, and routing platforms. The company was founded by Andreas Bechtolsheim, David Cheriton, and Kenneth Duda in October 2004 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

