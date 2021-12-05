KBC Group (OTCMKTS:KBCSY) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of KBC Group (OTCMKTS:KBCSY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $47.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “KBC Group NV is an integrated bank-insurance group, catering mainly for retail, private banking, SME and mid-cap clients. Its operating segment consists of Belgium Business, Czech Republic Business, International Markets Business and Group Centre. The Belgium Business segment engages in the retail and private banc assurance activities. The Czech Republic Business segment comprises all KBC’s activities. The Group Centre segment includes the operating results of the group’s holding-company activities. The International Markets Business segment comprises the activities conducted by entities in the other Central and Eastern European core countries. KBC Group NV is headquartered in Brussels, Belgium. “

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on KBCSY. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded KBC Group from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Cheuvreux upgraded KBC Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on KBC Group from €81.00 ($92.05) to €85.00 ($96.59) and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded KBC Group to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded KBC Group to a sector perform rating and upped their price target for the stock from €76.00 ($86.36) to €79.00 ($89.77) in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $70.29.

KBCSY stock opened at $41.73 on Friday. KBC Group has a fifty-two week low of $33.89 and a fifty-two week high of $49.43. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $45.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.32. The company has a market capitalization of $34.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 1.44.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 16th were issued a dividend of $2.0145 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.12%. KBC Group’s payout ratio is 61.98%.

About KBC Group

KBC Group NV engages in the provision of integrated bank-insurances. It operates through the following segments: Belgium Business; Czech Republic Business; and International Markets Business Unit. The Belgium Business segment engages in the retail and private banc assurance activities in Belgium. The Czech Republic Business segment comprises all KBC’s activities in the Czech Republic.

