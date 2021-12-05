Alignment Healthcare (NASDAQ:ALHC) and Oscar Health (NYSE:OSCR) Head-To-Head Analysis

Oscar Health (NYSE:OSCR) and Alignment Healthcare (NASDAQ:ALHC) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Oscar Health and Alignment Healthcare’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Oscar Health $462.80 million 3.96 -$406.83 million N/A N/A Alignment Healthcare $959.22 million 2.86 -$22.93 million N/A N/A

Alignment Healthcare has higher revenue and earnings than Oscar Health.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Oscar Health and Alignment Healthcare, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Oscar Health 0 1 5 0 2.83 Alignment Healthcare 0 3 7 0 2.70

Oscar Health presently has a consensus target price of $27.67, indicating a potential upside of 216.19%. Alignment Healthcare has a consensus target price of $26.56, indicating a potential upside of 81.27%. Given Oscar Health’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Oscar Health is more favorable than Alignment Healthcare.

Profitability

This table compares Oscar Health and Alignment Healthcare’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Oscar Health N/A N/A N/A Alignment Healthcare -16.15% -68.37% -30.62%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

87.0% of Oscar Health shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 79.1% of Alignment Healthcare shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Oscar Health beats Alignment Healthcare on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Oscar Health

Oscar Health, Inc. provides health insurance products and services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. The company was formerly known as Mulberry Health Inc. and changed its name to Oscar Health, Inc. in January 2021. Oscar Health, Inc. was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

About Alignment Healthcare

Alignment Healthcare, Inc. provides a consumer-centric platform that delivers customized health care to seniors in the United States. It offers medicare advantage plans and health plan options to its partners and patients with customized care and service; and preferred provider organization offerings. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Orange, California.

