Isabella Bank (OTCMKTS:ISBA) & East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC) Head to Head Contrast

Isabella Bank (OTCMKTS:ISBA) and East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, risk, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

87.7% of East West Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.8% of East West Bancorp shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Isabella Bank and East West Bancorp’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Isabella Bank $78.60 million 2.62 $10.89 million $1.72 15.87 East West Bancorp $1.83 billion 5.89 $567.80 million $5.73 13.25

East West Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than Isabella Bank. East West Bancorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Isabella Bank, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Isabella Bank and East West Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Isabella Bank 18.44% 6.36% 0.69% East West Bancorp 44.01% 15.04% 1.43%

Dividends

Isabella Bank pays an annual dividend of $1.08 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.0%. East West Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $1.32 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.7%. Isabella Bank pays out 62.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. East West Bancorp pays out 23.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. East West Bancorp has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Isabella Bank and East West Bancorp, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Isabella Bank 0 1 0 0 2.00 East West Bancorp 0 0 10 0 3.00

East West Bancorp has a consensus price target of $89.90, indicating a potential upside of 18.38%. Given East West Bancorp’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe East West Bancorp is more favorable than Isabella Bank.

Summary

East West Bancorp beats Isabella Bank on 14 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

Isabella Bank Company Profile

Isabella Bank Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services through its subsidiary, Isabella Bank. It offers checking accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposit, direct deposits, cash management services, mobile and internet banking, electronic bill pay services, and automated teller machines. The firm also provides full services investment management, trust, and estate services. The company was founded in September 1988 and is headquartered in Mount Pleasant, MI.

East West Bancorp Company Profile

East West Bancorp, Inc. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other. The Consumer and Business Banking segment provides financial service products and services to consumer and commercial customers through the company’s branch network in the U.S. The Commercial Banking segment primarily focuses in commercial loans and deposits. The Other segment includes treasury activities of the company and elimination of inter-segment amounts. The company was founded on August 26, 1998 and is headquartered in Pasadena, CA.

