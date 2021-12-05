Invesco Dynamic Food & Beverage ETF (NYSEARCA:PBJ) Shares Bought by Bank of America Corp DE

Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Invesco Dynamic Food & Beverage ETF (NYSEARCA:PBJ) by 116.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 72,172 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 38,800 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned 3.25% of Invesco Dynamic Food & Beverage ETF worth $3,028,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PBJ. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco Dynamic Food & Beverage ETF by 17.1% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 981 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco Dynamic Food & Beverage ETF by 20.2% in the 2nd quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 7,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,000 after purchasing an additional 1,261 shares during the last quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco Dynamic Food & Beverage ETF by 18.2% in the 2nd quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 7,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,000 after purchasing an additional 1,172 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco Dynamic Food & Beverage ETF by 79.1% in the 2nd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 7,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,000 after purchasing an additional 3,445 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Dynamic Food & Beverage ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,223,000.

Shares of PBJ stock opened at $42.36 on Friday. Invesco Dynamic Food & Beverage ETF has a twelve month low of $34.65 and a twelve month high of $44.35. The business’s 50 day moving average is $42.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.34.

PowerShares Dynamic Food & Beverage Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Dynamic Food & Beverage Intellidex Index (Index). The Fund seeks investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield of the Index. The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in common stocks that consists of the Index.

