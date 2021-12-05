Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO) Shares Bought by Thrivent Financial for Lutherans

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in shares of Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO) by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 79,140 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Qorvo were worth $15,484,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CX Institutional lifted its holdings in Qorvo by 44.2% in the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 173 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Qorvo by 50.9% in the second quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 166 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH lifted its holdings in Qorvo by 4.0% in the second quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 1,525 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $298,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in Qorvo by 1.0% in the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 6,456 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,263,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Qorvo by 12.8% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 636 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. 83.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ QRVO opened at $149.91 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $16.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.47, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.34. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $161.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $177.03. Qorvo, Inc. has a 52 week low of $142.17 and a 52 week high of $201.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a current ratio of 2.82.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $3.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.25 by $0.17. Qorvo had a return on equity of 28.16% and a net margin of 24.37%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.17 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Qorvo, Inc. will post 10.94 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP Paul J. Fego sold 5,135 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.85, for a total value of $825,964.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Gina Harrison sold 1,187 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.16, for a total value of $219,784.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

QRVO has been the topic of several research reports. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price target on shares of Qorvo from $215.00 to $190.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Qorvo from $210.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Susquehanna reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $174.00 price target on shares of Qorvo in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Summit Insights cut shares of Qorvo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $225.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Qorvo from $200.00 to $185.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Qorvo currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $202.61.

Qorvo, Inc engages in the provision of development and commercialization of technologies and products for wireless and wired connectivity. It operates through the following reportable segments: Mobile Products and Infrastructure & Defense Products. The Mobile Products segment is involved in supplyingof cellular, UWB, and Wi-Fi solutions for applications, including smartphones, wearables, laptops, tablets, and Internet of things.

