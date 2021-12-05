Pulmonx Co. (NASDAQ:LUNG) Position Increased by Thrivent Financial for Lutherans

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in shares of Pulmonx Co. (NASDAQ:LUNG) by 39.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 332,029 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 94,113 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned 0.90% of Pulmonx worth $14,649,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Pulmonx by 119.0% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 863 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Pulmonx by 104.5% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 805 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of Pulmonx by 104.6% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 1,018 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in shares of Pulmonx by 158.1% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 2,311 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Pulmonx in the second quarter worth approximately $212,000. 75.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

LUNG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Pulmonx from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Pulmonx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Pulmonx from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.25.

In other news, CEO Glendon E. French III sold 1,421 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.73, for a total value of $46,509.33. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, insider Geoffrey Beran Rose sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.12, for a total value of $266,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 159,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,092,109.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 124,730 shares of company stock worth $4,750,577. Corporate insiders own 12.56% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:LUNG opened at $29.72 on Friday. Pulmonx Co. has a 52 week low of $29.50 and a 52 week high of $69.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 9.57 and a current ratio of 10.25. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $38.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.85. The company has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.16 and a beta of 2.77.

Pulmonx (NASDAQ:LUNG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.09. Pulmonx had a negative return on equity of 20.53% and a negative net margin of 98.57%. The company had revenue of $13.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.36 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($1.37) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Pulmonx Co. will post -1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pulmonx Company Profile

Pulmonx Corporation, a medical technology company, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets minimally invasive medical devices for the diagnosis and treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary diseases. It offers Zephyr Endobronchial Valve, a solution for the treatment of bronchoscopic in adult patients with hyperinflation associated with severe emphysema; and Chartis Pulmonary Assessment System, a balloon catheter and console with flow and pressure sensors that are used to assess the presence of collateral ventilation.

